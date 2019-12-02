Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber Attend Dabboo Ratnani's Mother Prabha Ratnani's Prayer Meet

Sunny Leone photographed with husband Daniel Weber at Prabha Ratnani's prayer meet.

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani organised a prayer meet for his late mother Prabha Ratnani at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, which was attended by some of his close friends from the film industry. Prabha Ratnani died on Thursday. Sunny Leone, a close friend of the Ratnanis, arrived at the prayer meet along with her husband Daniel Weber. Bollywood actors Chunky Panday, Poonam Dhillon, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, TV actress Ragini Khanna and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also paid their last respects to Prabha Ratnani at the prayer meet in Mumbai.

Here are the pictures from the prayer meet:

Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny Leone, who has been a part of Dabboo Ratnani's calendars several times, was photographed arriving at the prayer meet along with her husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber.

Poonam Dhillon at the prayer meet.

Manish Malhotra at the prayer meet.

Chunky Panday at the the prayer meet.

Madhur Bhandarkar at the prayer meet.

Dabboo Ratnani announced the news of his mother's death on social media on November 28. Sharing a file photograph of his mother, the ace photographer wrote, ''Rest in peace, mom''. Dabboo Ratnani frequently posted pictures of his mother on Instagram and he asked his fans to pray for his mother's recovery.

Dabboo Ratnani, along with his wife Manisha Ratnani and their kids - Myrah, Shivaan and Kiara, greeted the media. Here are the pictures of the family from the prayer meet:

Dabboo Ratnani with his family at the prayer meet.

Dabboo Ratnani with his family at the prayer meet.

Dabboo Ratnani is a renowned fashion photographer, who is best-known for his calendar shoots with Bollywood celebrities. Every year, he launches a photoshoot calendar, which features some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others.