Sunny Deol's Son Karan, 31 Today, Got The Best Wish From His Dad

Karan Deol with dad Sunny. (courtesy iamsunnydeol)

Highlights Sunny Deol posted a picture with his son

Bobby Deol also wished his nephew

Karan Deol will next be seen in 'Velle'

Karan Deol, who celebrates his 31st birthday today, received a special wish from dad Sunny Deol. The veteran actor posted a picture with the birthday boy and he wrote: "Blessing always. Love you my son." He added the hashtags #happybirthday, #son and #velle to the post. Karan's uncle Bobby Deol also wished the birthday boy on Instagram. The Race 3 actor shared a selfie with Karan and he wrote: "Happy birthday to Velle No 1 Karan Deol. Lots of love beta." He added the hashtag #HappyBirthday and #Velle. Velle is Karan Deol's upcoming film, which also features his uncle Abhay Deol.

Take a look at Sunny Deol's post here:

This is what Bobby Deol shared:

Karan Deol made his debut in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. Other than Velle, he will also be seen in Apne 2, in which he will star with his grandfather Dharmendra, dad Sunny and uncle Bobby Deol.

Sunny and Bobby Deol are veteran actor Dharmendra's children with his first wife Prakash Kaur, whom he married in 1954.Sunny Deol is best-known for featuring in movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Big Brother, Damini, Darr, Border and Tridev. He co-starred with brother Bobby Deol in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana film series and Poster Boys. After acting, Sunny Deol ventured into politics.