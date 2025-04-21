Advertisement

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark (Worldwide)

The film also stars Randeep Hooda

<I>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark (Worldwide)
A still from the film.
New Delhi:

Jaat, featuring Sunny Deol, collected Rs 102.13 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on Monday.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

It had a theatrical release on April 10.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the box office update on its X handle.

"The celebration of mass commercial cinema. A feast for the Single Screens continues. #JAAT collects 102.13 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE," read the caption.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher. The makers have confirmed the sequel to the film with a social media post last week. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

