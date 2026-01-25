<i>Jab Border 2</i> Actor Sunny Deol Met The Family Of Param Vir Chakra Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon

As Border 2 continues to entertain movie buffs on the big screen, the protagonist, Sunny Deol, got the opportunity to meet the family of Param Vir Chakra Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the character played by Diljit Dosanjh.

Sunny posted a picture with one of the family members of the braveheart on his Insta handle and wrote, "It was a privilege to meet the family of our hero Param Vir Chakra Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, being portrayed by @diljitdosanjh , whose true story of unmatched bravery you will see in the film. Meeting his family was so warm and memorable. (sic)"

"#Border2 is a salute to all soldiers and their families who carry their legacy with quiet courage," he added.

Ahead of the release of the drama, Sunny visited the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

He even posted snaps from the visit on social media in which he was accompanied by singers Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, and the producers of "Border 2".

“Some places don't just surround you, they change you. INS Vikrant filled me with immense pride, strength, and courage. A moment I'll carry forever. Salute to our Navy, our forces, and the spirit that protects our motherland every single day. Jai Hind,” Sunny wrote the caption.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh, “Border 2” is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in collaboration with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the project has been made under the direction of Anurag Singh.

Refreshing your memory, J.P. Dutta's blockbuster hit “Border' reached the audience in 1997. The project enjoyed an ensemble cast with Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in significant roles, along with Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami as the supporting cast.

--IANS

pm/

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)