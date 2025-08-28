Sunita Ahuja Clarifies <i>Saiyaara</i> Remark About Ahaan Panday: "I Am A Big Fan Of You, <i>Beta</i>"

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda made an appearance together at the Ganapati Utsav on Wednesday, putting their rumours of divorce to rest. During an interaction with media yesterday, Sunita Ahuja also clarified that she didn't make any comment about Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara.

"I didn't say anything like that. I am very happy that Ahaan Panday has made a name for himself. I never said anything about him. I wish that all the kids of the film industry do well and Ahaan I am big fan of your, beta, I love you and I love Yash Raj Films too much. I didn't say anything because my son is also going to become a hero. Don't spread these rumours," Sunita clarified.

A couple of days ago, Sunita Ahuja made headlines as she said her son Yash would have a better debut than Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara.

In a conversation with Eat Travel Repeat, Sunita was told about a fan's comment, "Yashvardhan itna handsome hai. Saiyaara mein usse hi hona chahiye tha (Yashvardhan is so handsome, he should have starred in Saiyaara)." To this, Sunita said, "I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash (Yash is doing a better film than that)."

Sunita also revealed she hasn't watched Saiyaara yet, while Yash has already watched it twice.

She revealed, "Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai. Yash ne do baar dekhi hai. Main dekhungi, mujhe dekhna hai. But abhi 14 tareek ko shayad aa raha hai naa Netflix pe (laughs). But good good. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want ki sab bachhe khoob naam kamaye (I haven't seen it yet. Yash has seen it twice. I will watch it, I want to see it. But right now it is probably coming on Netflix on 14th (laughs). But good good. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want all to earn a good name)."

Sunita's response comes after her Saiyaara comment became viral.

Saiyaara, marking debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, became one of the biggest hits of this year. The film became an all-time highest grosser romantic film, led by two debutants. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is still running in theatres.