Sunil Pal Reacts To Samay Raina's Teeth Joke, Says 'Take All That Filth Out Of Your Mouth'

The war of words between comedians Sunil Pal and Samay Raina has reignited. After Samay doubled down on his "aap brush kyun nahi karte?" jibe during the premiere episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, Sunil has now fired back with a sharp response of his own.

Taking to Instagram, Sunil shared a joint Reel with content creator Jay Verma, who delivered an uncanny imitation of Samay Raina. The video opened with Jay mimicking the comedian's expressions and mannerisms, while Sunil addressed the ongoing feud in his trademark old-school comic style.

"I forgive you Samay Raina only because your show drops at night, and your name means it's nighttime. Samay = Time; Raina = Night," Sunil joked in the clip.

He then turned his attention to Samay's repeated comments about his teeth. "You say I don't brush my teeth? But you brush your teeth, right? Then why is there so much filth in your mouth? Take all that filth out of your mouth and then brush your teeth," he said.

Jay concluded the video in Samay's signature style. Sharing the Reel, he wrote, "@maisamayhoon mimicry in front of Sunil Pal sir," accompanied by laughing and shocked emojis.

Sunil Pal And Samay Raina's Ongoing Feud

The latest exchange is another chapter in the long-running feud between the two comedians. Their differences first came to the fore last year when Sunil criticised India's Got Latent for its use of explicit language and controversial humour. He had also suggested that Samay learn the art of clean comedy from Kapil Sharma.

Samay later responded in his comeback stand-up special Still Alive, where he revealed that Kapil Sharma himself had expressed interest in appearing on India's Got Latent. He also labelled Sunil as "insecure" and "frustrated".

Interestingly, the two comedians came face-to-face on The Great Indian Kapil Show last month, but it appears their rivalry is far from over.

ALSO READ: Sunil Pal Says He Felt Targeted On The Kapil Sharma Show: 'They Laughed At Samay Raina's Smallest Jokes'