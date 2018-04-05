Sunil Grover Said A Bunch Of Nice Things About Kapil Sharma. Read Here Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma had parted ways last year after a mid-air fight while flying home from Australia

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Really had a nice experience whenever I worked with him: Sunil Grover Sunil Grover is coming up with a new show for IPL 2018 Shilpa Shinde is also part of the show Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live, said that if 'God's willing, The Kapil Sharma Show. "I really had a nice experience whenever I have worked with him. Kapil is a very talented artiste and he makes people laugh through his performances. I pray for his good health and I hope he will continue doing his job. God willing, we will definitely work together," he told IANS. Before The Kapil Sharma Show, the former co-stars featured together in another hit show Comedy Nights With Kapil.



For Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live,



Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma, whose last show The Kapil Sharma Show was taken off due to low TRPs and his deteriorating health conditions, has made a comeback. The new show is titled Family Time With Kapil Sharma and started airing a couple of weekends ago.



On being asked about a possible competition with other comedians and Kapil Sharma's new show, Sunil Grover told IANS, "There is nothing like competition. If more artistes come forward to make people laugh, then it is good for the audience as they will have less tension in their lives. Laughter and happiness are necessary for our country. So the more people laugh, it is more beneficial for their health."



Family Time With Kapil Sharma has already made headlines for the host's absence during shoots. Kapil Sharma reportedly failed to turn up for shoot with Rani Mukerji. He also accused Sunil Grover of 'lying' when the latter tweeted that he 'waited for a call' but Kapil's team 'never called him.'



(With IANS inputs)



