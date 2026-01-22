Suniel Shetty Reveals Why Son Ahan Shetty Has A "Composed" Personality: "I Suppose He's Currently Single"

Ahan Shetty is gearing up for the release of Border 2, and his father, actor Suniel Shetty, could not be prouder. Suniel Shetty was part of the 1997 film Border by JP Dutta. As the release of Border 2 is just around the corner, Suniel Shetty opened up about how the charisma shared between father and son might be the same, but they still have their distinct personalities.

What's Happening

In conversation with Zoom, Suniel Shetty said, "He's a true talent, an absolute gem. He possesses a remarkable voice and a strong personality. He selects his scripts and projects with great care. I tend to be impulsive and overly emotional, and he's definitely more attractive. He is much more humble and serene than I am."

Furthermore, he continued, "We refer to him as the Zen Boy at home. That reflects his mindset. He remains very composed and doesn't get flustered. But I suppose that's because he's currently single. Once he becomes a father, everything will shift (laughs). Different feelings arise, and life changes when you settle down and have kids."

Suniel Shetty's Advice To Ahan Shetty For Border 2

Speaking about Ahan joining the cast, Suniel Shetty grew visibly emotional and choked up as he shared the advice he gave his son before he began this new chapter.

"The only thing I told him was, I don't know how much your father has achieved, but he has got a lot of love and respect. Keep that. Because it will come to you. The minute it comes to you, grab it with both hands and hold on to it, value it," Suniel said.

The actor revealed that while he does not openly express his emotions to Ahan, he closely follows public reactions to his son's work. "I have been watching the videos of Ahan. I am seeing what the comments are, what the media is saying about him. When you read such warm feelings towards him, it's only tears that you get in your eyes. I don't express it to him; I just tell him, good job."

Suniel Shetty also spoke passionately about the importance of integrity and gratitude in the film industry, stressing that producers must be respected and valued.

"Treat your producer like he is the be-all and end-all of everything because he is the one who brings the Lakshmi in. We treat producers as production managers; we need to stop doing that," he said, adding that without producers, the industry simply cannot survive.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel brings together an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh playing pivotal roles.

Adding a deeply emotional layer to the project is the casting of Ahan Shetty, who will be seen playing a naval officer in the film.

For Suniel Shetty, Border holds a special place in his life and career. He was part of the original film, portraying a brave soldier who sacrifices his life for the nation.

Nearly three decades later, history comes full circle as his son steps into the Border universe, this time donning the uniform in Border 2.

ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty's Advice To Son Ahan Before Joining Border 2: 'Grab It With Both Hands And Hold On To It'