Suniel Shetty On The Love He Feels For Athiya Shetty's Daughter: "Superstar <i>Nahi Hai</i>, Super Duper Star <i>Hai</i>"

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23, 2023. They welcomed their baby girl on March 24, 2025. Though they haven't revealed their daughter's face, the couple uploaded an adorable picture with their daughter, as they announced her name Evaarah.

Suniel Shetty who is gearing up for his next release Kesari Veer, recently spoke to ANI, as he expressed his joy of becoming a grandfather. He revealed how he constantly finds himself reaching out to his phone to see her pictures.

He said, "Ab mein photo dekhne ke liye taras jaata hu. Baar baar phone ke paas jaata hu toh sirf aur sirf photo dekhne ke liye." (Now I yearn to see her photos. I keep going back to my phone again and again, just to look at her pictures)."

He further added, "Superstar nahi hai, super duper star hai."

Suniel Shetty further shared how as much as he loves Athiya, his granddaughter has become the centre of his life. He recalled how he used to rush home for his daughter Athiya when she was born. The actor expressed sheer joy for his new role as a grandfather.

Back on February 13, 2025, the makers shared the poster of Kesari Veer on social media.

The caption read, "Get ready to experience a tale of courage and sacrifice by the unsung warriors of #Somnath! In the auspicious month of #MahaKumbh, watch the teaser of #KesariVeer on Feb 13. Har Har Mahadev!"

Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath is a vivid re-telling of the events of the 14th-century AD soldiers, who defended the sacred temple from invasion.

Produced by Kanu Chauhan and Rajen Chauhan, the film is set to release in theatres on May 16, 2025.