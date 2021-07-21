Suniel Shetty Is All Hearts For This Sunkissed Pic Of Daughter Athiya

Athiya Shetty shared this picture.(Image courtesy: athiyashetty)

Highlights Athiya Shetty dropped a new picture on Instagram

She can be seen enjoying a popsicle in the picture

She captioned the picture with a red heart emoji

Actress Athiya Shetty, who is currently in London, dropped a brand new selfie on Instagram. The sunkissed picture features Athiya enjoying a popsicle. Athiya Shetty looks as cute as ever in the picture as she poses for the camera. She can be seen dressed in a casual T-shirt in the picture. We also love the cool shades that the actress can be seen wearing in the picture. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Athiya Shetty added just a red heart emoji and a fire emoji in the caption. The post prompted a barrage of comments from the actress' Instafam. Among others, Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty, commented on the post and dropped red heart emojis. Athiya's brother Ahan, on the other hand, dropped a ROFL comment and wrote: "Did you actually eat the popsicle?"

Celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari and Esha Gupta commented on the post. "You byoot," Aditi Rao Hydari wrote in her comment, while Esha Gupta dropped a heart eyed emoji in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Athiya Shetty's above mentioned post here:

Athiya Shetty often treats her fans to new pictures of herself on social media. Earlier this week, she dropped a bunch of pictures of herself on the platform. The pictures feature Athiya enjoying herself in a garden. "Appreciation of day: sunshine," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the pictures here:

Here are some more pictures of the actress right from her Instagram feed:

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Hero. She was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress hasn't announced her next project yet.