Sunidhi Chauhan Reacts After Concert-Goer Throws Bottle At Her: 'Show Ruk Jayega'

Sunidhi pictured at the concert. (courtesy: Uttarakhandi Officials)

Sunidhi Chauhan reacted strongly after a bottle was thrown at her at a recent concert at SGRR University in Dehradun. The video was shared by the official Instagram handles of and Rishabh Bhandari and Uttarakhandi Officials. In the video, we can see a bottle being thrown at Sunidhi. As soon as the bottle is thrown to the stage, Sunidhi looks visibly uncomfortable. She can be seen keeping her hands on chest and can be heard saying, "Yeh kya ho raha hai?Bottles phenkne se kya hoga?Yeh batao. Haina? Usse hoga kya?Show ruk jayega (What is happening? What will happen if you throw bottles? Tell me this. Right? What will happen by doing that? The show will stop.) Do you want that?") To this, the audience can be heard saying in unison, "No."

The Internet also expressed its concern in the comments section. A user wrote, "Pure uttarakhand ki tarf se maafi mangta hoon (Apologies on behalf of UttaraKhand)." Another comment read, "No doubt why water bottles are not allowed at shows." Another user wrote, "People are very disrespectful. she's nice that's she doesn't react." Another comment read, "Guys, she is an icon, doing this chappri (poor) things will make your college reputation more worse.. Never such videos before to any artist in any concerts..." Take a look at the video here:

A couple of days ago, Sunidhi and Shreya shared a collab post and shared two epic selfies. In one picture, Shreya and Sunidhi can be seen pouting. In another click, they can be seen smiling for the cameras. Shreya and Sunidhi can be seen wearing over-sized shades in the pictures. Shreya wrote in the caption, "SC SG break the Internet." In the comments section, Sunidhi wrote, "This flight was super fun!!! Love you." Replying to the comment, Shreya wrote, "Mad fun indeed. Love you too SC." Take a look:

Sunidhi Chauhan's list of hits need no introduction but for those who require one, she has sung tracks like Ruki Ruki, Dance Pe Chance, Kamli, Desi Girl, Dhoom Machale,Navrai Majhi, Sheila Ki Jawani,Beedi, Halkat Jawani, among many, many others. She has also featured on several singing reality TV shows as a judge. She had earlier judged two seasons of Indian Idol and The Voice.