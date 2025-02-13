Is <i>The Kapil Sharma Show</i> Scripted? Sumona Chakravarti Responds

The Kapil Sharma Show needs no introduction. The show has a fanbase of its own with comedian Kapil Sharma leading his team like a total pro. Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh were part of the show.

Now, in an interview with Small Towns Big Stories, Sumona Chakravarti has spilled beans on the show. The actress, who played Kapil Sharma's wife on the show, has shared her experience of working on the show.

She said, “I have my own personal sense of humour, but my personal sense of humour won't suit this show, it won't work here. So for me, it was genuinely pure acting. It took a lot of time to do it.”

She added, “Hume jab script milte the [After receiving the script], I was one of those people, I used to sit with pen and paper, highlight, read, memorise word-to-word because punch lines hoti hai. And more than that, I used to also remember Kapil Sharma's lines as timing is also important.”

Sumona Chakravarti went on to claim that script improvisation wasn't encouraged and everyone had to stick to the lines and the flow of the episode.

Sumona Chakravarti, who has been working in the industry for 20 years, added that The Kapil Sharma Show gave her the much-needed recognition.

She said, “The Kapil Sharma Show gave me a lot of name, fame, and money. I have been working as an actor for 20 years now, an actor's life is very difficult because the amount of rejection one faces is unreal. The money you earn on a project is for the time when you are not working because you don't know how long it is going to be. Every actor doesn't come from a well-connected business family, so we don't have that kind of support.”

Sumona Chakravarti is known for her work in TV shows including Jamai Raja and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.