Krushna Abhishek Recalls "Stealing" Uncle Govinda's Clothes In BTS Video

Krushna Abhishek and his mama Govinda's reunion became the talk of the town when the superstar appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show few months back. While the two reconciled after a long fallout, the comedian has now revealed a hilarious trivia about his relationship with his uncle.

In A BTS video shared by Archana Puran Singh, the comedian recalled stealing the superstar's when he used to live with them.

"I was going to tell him that I have stolen so many things from him, and he doesn't even know about them," the comedy star said.

"I have a collection of his clothes, the ones that he has worn in his songs. The ones that he did not lend upon asking, I would steal them. He had so many clothes, how would he get to know?" Krusha hilariously remarked.

But how did he pull off this risky feat?

"At night, I would open his cupboard and take his shirt. And after stealing that, I would wear it confidently in front of him. And he would never find out that those were his shirts," he revealed.

This mischief did not last long, as he got caught one day.

"Once he caught me and he asked 'Where did you get this shirt from?' I said 'You gave it to me'. He said 'That's not possible'. His spot boy came in just then and said that sir has to wear this, this is stuck in a continuity. That day I was caught," Krushna recalled.

Regarding his reunion with Govinda, Krushna said, "Aisa milaap hua hai, maza hi aa gaya (I enjoyed this reunion). I had a lot of fun. I think it was one of the best moments. We were together. Aaj unhone bhi act ke beech mein meri class li. Par voh meri class le sakte hain, kyunki voh mere mama hain. Voh kuch bhi kar sakte hain. (During the act, he took my case. But it's okay. He can do so because he is my uncle.)"

For the unversed, Govinda and Krushna Abhishek had a fallout leading to a strained relationship for years. It all started in 2016 after the superstar found Krushna's joke disrespectful.

Matters worsened after his wife Kashmera Shah posted a tweet about individuals dancing for money which was perceived as targetted towards Govinda. His wife Sunita Ahuja went on record to say that she never appeared on the Netflix version of the Kapil Sharma Show because of the feud, and even mentioned that the chances of reconciliation between the families are zilch.

The feud seemingly ended when Kashmera visited Govinda in the hospital with her children. Govinda had also attended his niece Arti's wedding earlier this year.