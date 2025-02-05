Kapil Sharma Reveals Coldplay Wanted To Be A Part Of His Show: "<i>Humne Kaha Humara Chal Nahi Raha Abhi</i>"

Kapil Sharma is all set to return with season 3 of his The Great Indian Kapil Show. On Monday, Netflix India announced an impressive line-up of shows, slated for 2025. At the event, Kapil Sharma revealed Coldplay wanted to be a part of his show.

Coldplay had blockbuster concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad last month. Kapil, with his tinge of humour, shared how Coldplay reached out to them via e-mail.

"Humlog toh inko (makers) bole pura saal set lagake rakhho. Aap believe nahi karoge log Coldplay ke liye ticket le rahe hain, unka email humein aa raha tha humein aapke show mein aana.

"Humne kaha le toh aate, humara chal nahi raha abhi. Toh, it's a humble request for Netflix- guys, please keep going on," Kapil quipped (We told the makers to keep the set ready all year. You won't believe it - while people were buying Coldplay tickets, they emailed us saying they wanted to come on our show. I told them, 'You should have come, but our show wasn't running.' So I humbly request Netflix: please keep it going.)

Asked about his infamous rift with co-actor Sunil Grover, Kapil took the question in his stride and responded, "Season 3 toh inke liye, humare liye toh ek aur episode hain. Humein toh aadat padhi hain 200 episode ka serial. Wo bhi hum tab tak nahi bandh karte jab tak humara khud ka ladai na ho jaye." (Season 3 is for them, but for us, it's just another episode. We're used to doing 200-episode series and don't stop until we fight ourselves.)"

Kapil's show stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. The format of The Great Indian Kapil Show is largely identical to that of Kapil Sharma's former shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil. The Great Indian Kapil Show hosted a slew of celebrities in its second season.

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Sudha Murthy, Narayan Murthy, Deepinder Goyal and Gia Goyal, Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha appeared as guests in the second season.