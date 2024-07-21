Was Sumona Chakravarti Fired From Kapil Sharma's Show? Here's What She Said

Image Instagrammed by Was Sumona Chakravarti. (courtesy: SumonaChakravarti)

Sumona Chakravarti, who will next be seen as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, addressed the rumours that she was fired from The Kapil Sharma Show in an interview with News 18. Sumona Chakravarti featured on Colors' Comedy Nights with Kapil (2013-2016) and The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV (2016-23). However, Sumona was not a part of the Netflix project The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. Addressing the rumours of being fired from the show, Sumona Chakravarti told News 18, "It is so weird because literally a few days ago, there was a very nice article. I had spoken to a journalist and had said exactly the opposite thing. Then, of course, two days later another publication decided to write an article which said completely the opposite. I had nothing to say because I was also in Romania." A report claimed that Sumona Chakravarti didn't leave Kapil Sharma's show by choice and she was not informed about the Netflix project.

Sumona Chakravarti continued, "I have said this time and again, I was part of a show which ended in July last year and it's not like you exited or I resigned or I got fired, the show ended in July and after that, we all went ahead. We took up our individual projects after that. I'm doing Khatron Ke Khiladi."

Talking about Kapil Sharma, "Sumona said, "He (Kapil Sharma) did another show. It's just that there is no bad blood at all. Why would I be upset (with Kapil)? He and I worked before and I went to Romania."

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Sumona said similar things. When asked why she was not a part of Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, Sumona said, "I don't have an answer to this. The show that I was part of, which was on another channel, ended last year in July. Since then, I've been on my own journey, doing my own things, networking, and meeting people."