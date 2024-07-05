Suki Waterhouse Recalls How Robert Pattinson Was 'Really Nervous' During The Birth Of Their Daughter

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: thomspttnsn)

Suki Waterhouse welcomed her baby daughter in March. The singer recently had an interaction with Vogue, where she described motherhood as “shocking.” While talking about her experience of becoming a mother, Suki said, “Shocking in every way.” She also recalled how the baby needs to be breastfed “every two hours.” She added, “I was alarmed in the hospital when they kept waking me up. I was like, ‘Excuse me? Is this what this entails?'” Talking about her partner Robert Pattinson, Suki mentioned, “He was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous…But for someone who's quite an anxious person, he's been very calm.” The star described Robert as “the dad I could have hoped for.” Reflecting upon her “love story”, the singer expressed, “I mean a dad and his daughter? It's an actual love story.”

In the same interview, Suki Waterhouse discussed how she initially did not want to find out the gender of her baby before birth. She said, “I wish I hadn't wanted to find out, but I needed to prepare myself mentally.” The moment the singer learned it was a baby girl, she called her “mum in floods of tears.”

Remembering how she troubled her mother during her teenage years, Suki Waterhouse said, “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I going to have to go through what [you] went through with me?... I was just such a little bitch… [My mum] usually loves telling my terrible teenage stories, but she was like, ‘No, no, you were great. You were amazing, you were fine.'”

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been romantically linked since 2018. They made their first public appearance together in December 2022 at the Dior Men's Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. Their relationship took another step forward when they bought a home in California in February. The couple also attended the Met Gala 2023 together.