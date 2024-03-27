Pics: Robert Pattinson And Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Welcome A Baby Girl

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: thomspttnsn)

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are the new parents in town. The couple recently welcomed their first child. While Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse haven't confirmed the news yet, their photos with their baby girl have been doing the rounds on social media. Captured in Los Angeles, the couple were seen walking together, with Robert Pattinson gently pushing a pink stroller while sporting a hoodie and sunglasses. Suki Waterhouse, on the other hand, was also in their casual best. The pregnancy was initially announced by Suki Waterhouse during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico last November.

THE ONLY BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY I CARE ABOUT pic.twitter.com/vsMNI6gyKj — giulia (@thomspttnsn) March 26, 2024

Taking a moment during her act, the Daisy Jones And The Six actress playfully addressed the audience, drawing attention to her sparkling outfit and her growing baby bump, quipping, "I'm not sure if it's working." A month later, she cradled her bump on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora. Speculation had arisen earlier when a source disclosed to ET that the couple was expecting, describing them as "adorable together."

For the unversed, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been romantically linked since 2018, making their first public appearance in December 2022 at the Dior Men's Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. Their relationship progressed further when they purchased a California home together in February, reportedly for $5.3 million. Making another rare appearance at the 2023 Met Gala, Robert Pattinson sported a Dior tuxedo with unique detailing, while Suki Waterhouse shone in a sheer Fendi dress adorned with floral embroidery.

Reflecting on their "private relationship" in a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, Robert Pattinson expressed their choice to keep their love private, stating, "If you let people in, it devalues what love is."