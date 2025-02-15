<i>The Batman Part 2</i>: Robert Pattinson To Begin Filming On...

Filming for The Batman Part II, starring Robert Pattinson, is set to begin at the end of 2025. While the actor couldn't reveal any specific plot details for the highly anticipated sequel, he did assure fans that the film will be "cool."

On the red carpet for his upcoming movie Mickey 17 in London, Pattinson briefly teased the project, saying, "It's cool, though, it's cool," according to Deadline.

Robert also addressed the film's delayed production schedule, noting, "It's a while... everything feels so long ago because Covid just erased three years."

His comments come after Warner Bros. pushed back the release date of The Batman Part II from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027. Director Matt Reeves had previously confirmed at the Golden Globes that the sequel is slated to begin shooting in 2025.

The follow-up film was officially confirmed at CinemaCon in April 2022, with both Pattinson and Reeves returning. Mattson Tomlin will co-write the screenplay, and the cast is expected to include Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Colin Farrell, all reprising their roles from the first film.

Serkis recently expressed his excitement for the project, saying, "I am as hungry for it as you all are. Matt Reeves told me the story of The Batman 2, and I was so excited for it."

Reeves has teased that the sequel will build upon the first film's story in a way that will surprise audiences, saying, "We're doing something that continues where the story came from, and something I hope people are really surprised by."

Pattinson is also scheduled to begin filming for Christopher Nolan's upcoming Odyssey movie, according to Deadline.