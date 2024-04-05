Suki Waterhouse Shares First Pic Of Her Baby With Robert Pattinson: 'Welcome To The World Angel'

Suki shared this image. (courtesy: SukiWaterhouse)

Days after becoming a mother, Suki Waterhouse treated her Instafam to a picture of her baby that she shares with Robert Pattinson. Suki shared an adorable picture in which she can be seen holding the newborn in her arms. She wrote in the caption, "Welcome to the world angel." The couple are yet to reveal the sex of their baby. Suki's friends and colleagues showered love on her post. Paris Hilton wrote, "Congratulations love! So happy for you both!" Lily Collins shared a string of love emojis. Gracie Abrams wrote, "I love you." Take a look:

Robert Pattionson and Suki Waterhouse didn't make any official announcment for the baby's arrival. Pictures of the couple with a stroller were doing the rounds on social media which eventually confirmed that they had become parents. The pictures were shared by fan pages dedicated to the stars. In the pictures, Robert Pattinson can be seen pushing a pink stroller while Suki accompanies him. Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico last November. Take a look at the pictures here:

THE ONLY BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY I CARE ABOUT pic.twitter.com/vsMNI6gyKj — giulia (@thomspttnsn) March 26, 2024

Suki has been in a relationship with Robert for more than five years. Suki and Robert were first romantically "linked" in July 2018, according to People. They made their first public appearance together at the Dior Men's Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. The couple made it red carpet official at the Met Gala 2023. Reflecting on their "private relationship" in a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, Robert Pattinson said, "If you let people in, it devalues what love is."