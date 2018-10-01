Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collection Day 3: Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan's Film Is Winning Hearts, Collects 36 Crore

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The film's crucial test will be after Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday 'Business on the national holiday is a big bonus' Sui Dhaaga is directed By Sharat Katariya

Sui Dhaaga is stitching a fabulous box office report card with massive growth over the weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that the film has collected Rs36.60 crore in the opening weekend and on the third business day, the collection was twice that of its opening day numbers. "Sui Dhaaga witnesses excellent growth... Day 2 + Day 3 business is a clear indicator that its target audience (families) have helped multiply the business ... Day 3 is almost double of Day 1," he tweeted. The Sharat Katariya-directed film, starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, opened to lukewarm reviews across 2,500 screens on Friday.

Take a look at Sui Dhaaga's updated box office report card here:

#SuiDhaaga witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH... Day 2 + Day 3 biz is a clear indicator that its target audience [families] have helped multiply the biz... Day 3 is *almost double* of Day 1... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: 36.60 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018

Speaking about the film's business, Taran Adarsh also pointed about that in case of Sui Dhaaga, Wednesday and not Monday (which is usually the case) will be crucial day. Because of Gandhi Janyanti holiday tomorrow, Sui Dhaaga business is expected to be on a higher side on Monday. "Although Day 4 (Monday) - the first working day after the weekend - is akin to an exam for all movies, Sui Dhaaga has an advantage of a big holiday tomorrow (Day 5; Gandhi Jayanti). So the real test will be from Day 6 (Wednesday) onwards... business on the national holiday is a big bonus," he tweeted.

Although Day 4 [Mon] - the first working day after the weekend - is akin to an exam for all movies, #SuiDhaaga has an advantage of a big holiday tomorrow [Day 5; Gandhi Jayanti], so the real test will be from Day 6 [Wed] onwards... Biz on the national holiday is a BIG BONUS. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018

Sui Dhaaga is the story of Mamta (Anushka Sharma) and Mauhi (Varun Dhawan) and how they put together a tailoring and embroidery business piece by piece and against all odds. Reviewing the film for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Sui Dhaaga falls well short of perfection, but it never comes unstuck. It passes muster as a wholesome entertainer embellished with humour, warmth, authentic emotional trappings and actors adept at going seamlessly along with the flow." He gave the film 2.5-star rating.