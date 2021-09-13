Suhana Khan's Sunday Chill In New Pics. See Here

From Suhana Khan's Sunday diaries (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Hello there, Suhana Khan, its Sunday calling. Suhana Khan did answer the Sunday call and how. On Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter shared just a glimpse of her weekend diaries and looks like Suhana Khan had a pretty chill Sunday. Sharing a bunch of photos of herself posing in a garden, Suhana added a one word caption which pretty much summed it all up: "Sunday," she wrote adding the leaf emoji. Suhana Khan's Sunday wardrobe was super chic as always - she styled her denim and tee look with an oversized shirt in powder blue. She accessorized with a pale sage green bag and sunglasses. Suhana Khan finished her casual Sunday look with blushed cheeks and tinted lips - easy and simple.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's Sunday diaries:

Suhana Khan recently shared a snippet of her New York apartment and oh boy, does it have a fabulous view of the NYC skyline. Suhana Khan was caught napping on her couch in this photo - as she revealed in her conversation with cousin Alia Chhiba.

Here are some of Suhana Khan's previous posts, which offer glimpses of her life in the Big Apple.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's middle child - the couple are also parents to AbRam, 8, and Aryan, 23. Suhana lives in New York, where she is studying film at Columbia University. Suhana is part of Bollywood's gen-next circle, also comprising Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor, among others. Suhana aspires to be an actress and will pursue her career dreams only after finishing studying. Suhana has already featured in her first magazine cover for Vogue in 2018.