The Dreamy View Of New York Skyline From Suhana Khan's Apartment. See Pic

From Suhana Khan's Instagram (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Highlights Suhana shared a glimpse of her New York apartment

She shared a new post on her Instagram feed

Suhana Khan studies at New York's Columbia University

Suhana Khan checked into Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse of her cozy New York apartment. Much like all of Suhana Khan's posts, this one too is a bit quirky - it features Suhana herself but in a dreamy mood. In her new post, Suhana Khan, sporting sweatpants and a crop top, can be seen napping on a couch - we say napping because Suhana had this conversation with her cousin Alia Chhiba in the comments section. Responding to Alia's snooze emoji on her post, Suhana confirmed she actually was sleeping on the couch: "Yes," she wrote. In the click, Suhana faces the floor length glass windows of her room, which comes with a stunning view of the New York cityscape. Well, the view from Suhana Khan's New York apartment is quite breath-taking indeed. Referring to the New York skyline, Suhana Khan captioned her post with a simple floating cloud emoji.

Here's when Suhana Khan was spotted admiring the view from her New York apartment:

Suhana Khan's apartment has an equally mesmerizing view of the Big Apple at night, when the city lights up in myriad colours. Here's when she had posted a few pics from her house party:

Suhana Khan celebrated her 21st birthday in May this year with her friends in New York.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's middle child - the couple are also parents to AbRam, 8, and Aryan, 23. Suhana lives in New York, where she is studying film at Columbia University. Suhana is part of Bollywood's gen-next circle, also comprising Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor, among others. Suhana aspires to be an actress and will pursue her career dreams only after finishing studying. Suhana has already featured in her first magazine cover for Vogue in 2018.