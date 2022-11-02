Suhana Khan's Special Birthday Post For 'Favourite Girl' Shanaya Kapoor

Suhana Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Shanaya Kapoor is celebrating her 23rd birthday today (November 2), and on this occasion, she received a special wish from her BFF, Suhana Khan. She shared a stunning picture on her Instagram handle in which they both look beautiful as they pose for the camera. Shanaya can be seen in a white satin ensemble, while Suhana looks pretty in an off-shoulder brown bodycon dress. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my favourite girl. I love you Shan (Shanaya Kapoor).

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are best friends. Though they don't share pictures often, they never miss a chance to drop a comment on each other's posts.

A week ago, Suhana Khan shared a picture of herself in a saree and dropped a yellow heart in the caption. Soon after she shared the post, Shanaya commented, "Can't take my eyes offff youuu"

A few days ago, Shanaya Kapoor shared some pictures of herself recreating Anne Hathway's look from The Princess Diaries. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "me, a princess? Shut up!" Soon she shared the post, Suhana commented, "Stunnn," followed by love-struck emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Suhana and Shanaya are soon going to make their big Bollywood debuts. Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. On the other hand, Shanaya will be seen in Karan Johar's Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshay Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Both films will release next year.