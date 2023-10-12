Suhana Khan's Brand New Pic Gets Big Love From BFF Shanaya Kapoor

Suhana Khan shared this image. (Courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan is beauty personified and her latest Instagram post stands as proof. The daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and designer-producer Gauri Khan, treated her fans on Thursday with brand new pics of herself in a beautiful floral wear. In the pictures, Suhana Khan can be seen laughing and posing while wearing a vibrant dress. For the caption, Suhana Khan simply wrote, "All smiles." Suhana Khan's latest post received big love from her friend Shanaya Kapoor, who dropped love emojis in the comment section.

A few days back, Suhana Khan and AbRam were spotted in Mumbai as they were making their way out of a cafe. However, Gauri Khan and her friend Tanaaz Bhatia were there too though they avoided the shutterbugs cautiously. Suhana and AbRam were dressed in their casual best. Suhana wore a halter neck dress and tied her hair in a pony tail. AbRam wore a white tee-shirt and blue pants. Suhana can be seen holding AbRam's hand tightly. They didn't pose for the paparazzi.

Take a look at the picture here:

Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut in December with much-awaited Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Along with Suhana, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor will make their debuts as well. Ahead of its release, Suhana is making her presence felt in public eye. A couple of weeks back, Suhana made a stunning appearance at the Ganesh Utsav of the Ambanis'. She was accompanied by her parents, grandmom and AbRam. For the occasion, she chose a pastel-coloured suit and looked absolutely pretty. Take a look at the pictures that Suhana posted on her profile:

Earlier this year, Suhana Khan was named as one of the brand ambassadors of the cosmetic brand Maybelline. She was accompanied by singer-entrepreneur Ananya Birla, badminton champion PV Sindhu, and supermodel and cop Eksha Kerung.