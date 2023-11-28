Suhana Khan Reacts To Alia Bhatt Repeating Her Wedding Saree At The National Awards: "A Much-Needed Message"

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, in a recent conversation expressed her admiration towards Alia Bhatt for re-wearing her wedding saree at the National Film Awards. On being asked about the youth's role in protecting the environment, Suhana Khan talked about sustainable fashion by recalling Bhatt's initiative of repeating her outfit. She said, "Recently, Alia wore her wedding saree again for the National Awards and I think as somebody with a platform, who has an influence, I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message."

She further emphasised, "And if Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree then we can also repeat an outfit for a party."

For the unversed, Suhana Khan's upcoming film is a coming-of-age drama, which focuses on Archie and his friends trying to protect the environment.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, the National Awardee was a vision to behold at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, that was held in October. What made her OOTD special was however the fact that she wore her wedding saree to receive her National Award from President Droupadi Murmu.

As fans wondered why the actress repeated an outfit, Alia Bhatt wrote a note, revealing her thought behind wearing her wedding saree. Sharing a picture of herself from the event , Alia Bhatt wrote, "A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes....that outfit is already right there. What's special once can be special again. And again."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt had two big releases this year – Karan Johar's blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh and her first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone starring Gal Gadot. She recently began work on her new film Jigra.