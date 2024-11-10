<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>: Sudha Murty On Narayana Murthy Forgetting Their 25th Anniversary: "I Felt Bad"

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured special guests Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, and his philanthropist wife Sudha Murty, along with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz. During a segment of the show, Narayana Murthy made an amusing confession — he revealed that he had forgotten their 25th wedding anniversary, despite Sudha Murty giving him multiple hints. “One day, I woke up in the morning, and Sudha asked me if there was anything special today. And I said no…nothing. So I decided to go to the office, and as I was getting in the car, she asked me to think of anything special today. And I went, no, it's the same day,” the businessman shared.

Narayana Murthy, continued, “Then that evening, I was about to come to Bombay, and I was in the car when I got a call from my daughter (Akshata Murty). She was in the US at that time, studying at Stanford. She asks me, what are you doing? I told her I was going to catch a flight to Mumbai. She said, ‘Cancel the flight right now, and take the first flight out tomorrow morning at 6 and come back to Bangalore and wish my mother and your wife a happy anniversary day'.”

To this, Sudha Murty said, “It was our 25th wedding anniversary, so it doesn't happen every year. So I thought, let me give him a cue, but it did not work… For five-ten minutes I felt bad because I'm also human. But my daughter was very upset. She said, ‘In America, this never happens!' but I said, ‘India, it happens, though.' Who can remember these things?”

During the same show, Sudha Murty also revealed how she has been quite a bad cook. She said, “Main itna kharab khana banati hu nah. Murthy saab ka weight dekhiye. Kyun aisa hai? (I cook so much worse. Look at Murthy's weight. Why is it like this?)Thanks to my cooking.”

The Great Indian Kapil Show is hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. New episodes of the show are released on Netflix every Saturday.