<i>Subham</i> Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Makes A Stellar Cameo In Maiden Production

The trailer for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's debut production Subham released on Sunday and immediately went viral on social media. The horror-comedy offers a fresh perspective on everyday issues. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, Subham features Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas and Shravani in key roles.

BTW, did we mention that the trailer of Subham also features Samantha in a blink-and-miss cameo appearance? The trailer showcases a group of friends who are discussing how to maintain control over their wives.

However, things take a turn when their wives start watching a TV show and seem to get possessed by a ghost. Enter Samantha, at the end of the trailer, who has come to solve their issue.

Last month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced Shubam by sharing an Instagram post. Sharing the film's poster, the actress wrote, "With utmost excitement, we at Tralala Moving Pictures are proud to announce our first theatrical production, Subham, ready for release. Stay tuned!!!"

Subham is described as a “quirky comedy that promises a unique blend of humour and thrills, offering a fresh perspective on everyday issues”, according to a PTI report.

"This project embodies Tralala's vision of unique, thought-provoking cinema that leaves you wanting more and hopefully over time will help audiences identify and highlight content coming out of our Tralala banner. I'm really excited about Shubam and I can't wait for audiences to see all our hard work take shape," Samantha Ruth Prabhu said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress will next be seen in the Netflix original, Rakt Bramhand. The show will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur in a key role.