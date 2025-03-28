Samantha Ruth Prabhu Replies To Fan Asking Who Clicked Her Pics At Sydney Wildlife Park

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to travel and her latest Instagram entry is from Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park. Samantha gave a tour of the park and also shared lovely images of her interaction with local wildlife. In the pictures, Samantha can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of a mountain. In another click, she can be seen posing happily for the camera.

What stood out in these images is Samantha's reply to a fan who had asked her about the photographer. A fan wrote, "Who took the pictures?" Samantha replied, "Naomi" who happens to be her guide during the trip.

Sharing the pictures, Samantha wrote, "Nature, animals, and good vibes!From feeding kangaroos to spotting sleepy koalas, it was such a lovely time! Major shoutout to the team at @featherdalewildlifepark for all the amazing rehab work they do for Aussie wildlife."

Take a look:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumoured to be dating director Raj Nidimoru. Neither Samantha nor Raj have denied or accepted the rumours of their relationship till date.

Rumours of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's dating began when Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared several photos from the World Pickleball League match on her Instagram account (Februray 1). For the unversed, Samantha owns the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs.

In one click, Samantha can be seen holding hands of Raj Nidimoru, adding fuel to the rumours of their dating.

Take a look at the post here:

Samantha was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya. They announced their divorce in 2021. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony. Naga Chaitanya's wedding put the limelight back on his relationship and wedding to Samantha. Their private lives came under intense public scrutiny on and off social media.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.