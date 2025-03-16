In Samantha Ruth Prabhu's March Photo Dump, BTS Pics From <i>Subham</i> Set Steal The Show

Samantha Ruth Prabhu officially announced her debut production, Shubam, on Saturday. A day later, she treated fans to some behind-the-scenes moments from the set on Instagram.

The carousel post included a picture of the film's clapperboard, dated August 21, 2024, along with a glimpse of Samantha with her team on the set of Shubam.

In addition to the on-set moments, the actress also shared snippets from her daily life, including sneak peeks of her gym sessions and podcast interviews with various guests.

Take a look:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced Shubam via an Instagram post on Saturday. Sharing the film's poster, the actress wrote, "With utmost excitement, we at Tralala Moving Pictures are proud to announce our first theatrical production, Subham, ready for release. Stay tuned!!!"

Subham is a “quirky comedy that promises a unique blend of humour and thrills, offering a fresh perspective on everyday issues”, as mentioned in a PTI report.

"This project embodies Tralala's vision of unique, thought-provoking cinema that leaves you wanting more and hopefully over time will help audiences identify and highlight content coming out of our Tralala banner. I'm really excited about Shubam and I can't wait for audiences to see all our hard work take shape," Samantha Ruth Prabhu said in a statement.

Directed by Praveen Kandregula, Subham also features Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas and Shravani in pivotal roles.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. On the big screen, the actress made her last appearance in Kushi (2023) opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

In addition to Subham, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be a part of the Netflix original series, Rakt Bramhand. The show will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur in a key role.