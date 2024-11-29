Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Father Dies, Actress Posts Emotional Note: "Until We Meet Again"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father, Joseph Prabhu, died on Friday. Confirming the sad news, the actress took to Instagram and wrote, "Until we meet again, Dad". The cause of his death is yet to be disclosed.

As soon as the news spread, fans and followers poured in their condolences. Actor Teja Sajja wrote: "May you find peace in the memories you shared with your Father. My deepest sympathies to you and your family members dear @Samanthaprabhu2 garu."

Actor Nithiin wrote: "Saddened to hear about the loss of Joseph Prabhu Garu. Prayers for Samantha and her family. May his soul rest in peace.. om shanti.."

Samantha was born to Joseph Prabhu, a Telugu Anglo-Indian, and his wife Ninette Prabhu, in Chennai. She had often spoken about the support her family provided throughout her demanding entertainment career. She was the youngest of three children, with two older brothers, Jonathan and David, and grew up in the Pallavaram neighborhood of Chennai.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Samantha opened up about her "strained" relationship with her father. She has previously shared how her father's protective parenting and tendency to downplay her abilities shaped her self-perception, leading to a lifelong struggle for validation.

In 2022, Joseph Prabhu reacted to Samantha's divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya. In a Facebook post, he shared throwback wedding pictures and wrote, "Long long ago, there was a story. And it doesn't exist anymore!! So, let's start a new story and a new chapter (sic)."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married in Goa on October 6, 2017, and announced their divorce in 2021. Chaitanya is now preparing to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala.