HL: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Finally Speaks Up On Her Divorce From Naga Chaitanya: "Absolute Lies Were Being Spread, Let Me Tell You The Truth"

Display HL: Samantha Finally Speaks Up On Her Divorce From Naga Chaitanya

Excerpt: The <i>Shaakuntalam</i> actress revealed how blatant lies were being spread about her post her divorce, and now she is here to "tell the truth"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in 2021. More than three years later while the divorce is still talked about and reports are still circulated online, Samantha has never commented on it on a public platform. But the actress finally broke her silence during an interview with Galatta India, setting many records straight. The Shaakuntalam actress revealed how blatant lies were being spread about her post her divorce, and now she is here to "tell the truth."

Dissing the society we live in that blames a woman for any relationship fallout, Samantha remarked, "Unfortunately, we live in a society which is so patriarchal in nature, that anytime something goes wrong, a woman gets subjected to... I'm not saying men don't, men do, but a woman gets subjected to a lot more judgment and a lot more shaming, not just online, even in real life."

She continued at how "absolutely untrue" things were written about her just because she chose to stay quiet. However, she has now decided not to let these lies define her anymore. "Many things were said about me that were absolutely untrue. But what held me back, I remember having this conversation with myself when things were really, really crappy and they were really, really... absolute lies were being spread. And there were many times when I wanted to come out and say, this is not true, let me tell you the truth," she said.

She also slammed the people around her whose loyalties would shift every day. "You gain a bunch of people who are so fickle, they may love you for a minute, and then maybe like three days later, you do something stupid and they go back to hating you again," she said, adding, "Can you not live with the fact that your friends and your family know the truth? And it's okay. If people think that you think all of these things that are not true about you, isn't it okay? It's fine."

Explaining how seeking validation and love has been her core values, she said, "All my life I wanted to be loved and validated and appreciated. It's okay. So yeah, I mean, I still haven't said anything. So whoever believes, whatever they believe, it's up to them.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is all set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4 at Annapurna Studios. The cuple got engaged in August this year after dating for two years.

