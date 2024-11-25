Samantha Ruth Prabhu Jokes About The "Ridiculous Money" She Spent On "Expensive" Gifts For Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya. The Internet: "Is It A Dig?"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently commented about the expensive gifts she gave her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya during their marriage. The actress, who was promoting Citadel: Honey Bunny, sat down for a fun chat with co-star Varun Dhawan. During their conversation, Varun asked her, "What's the most ridiculous amount of money you've spent on something completely useless?" Without missing a beat, Samantha replied, "My ex's expensive gifts." Her response clearly took Varun by surprise, prompting him to ask, "Which is how much?" Samantha, laughing awkwardly, confessed, "Quite a bit," before asking Varun to "move on".

As soon as the video dropped, Internet users assumed that the actress seemingly took a dig at spending a lot of money on her ex-husband. A fan wrote, "Samantha gifted an expensive bike to naga when they married around 2017. Now it's a waste of hard-earned money." Another one commented, "Is it a dig? This is definitely a dig." "Wow, what an answer So good he deserves that, sam love you," a comment read.

ICYDK, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were in a relationship for several years before getting married in October 2017. They were married for nearly four years before announcing their separation in October 2021. The couple released a joint statement about their split, and in 2023, Chaitanya confirmed that their divorce had been finalised.

Naga Chaitanya is now all set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala next month. The couple, who met through Nagarjuna, got engaged in August this year and are set to marry in Hyderabad on December 4. In an interview with ETimes, Chaitanya shared his excitement about the wedding. "There's definitely a lot of excitement, butterflies... not much (smiles). Butterflies are only because of the planning and logistics involved-like bringing the guest list together and managing all the wedding details," he explained.

Naga Chaitanya also revealed that the wedding will take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a venue with deep sentimental value. He shared that the decision to hold the ceremony there was a thoughtful one by his family, as they wanted to marry in front of his grandfather's statue to seek his blessings.