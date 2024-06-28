Kalki 2898 AD BTS: It's Deepika Padukone's World And We Are Just Living In It

Deepika Padukone in a BTs video from Kalki 2898 AD.(courtesy: TeamDeepikaMY_)

Deepika Padukone's latest release Kalki 2898 AD is a hit at the box office already. The film, also starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, released in theatres on Thursday. Amid all the buzz surrounding the film, a fan page dedicated to Deepika Padukone on X (earlier known as Twitter), shared a few behind-the-scene videos from the making of the film. "Behind the scenes: Deepika Padukone on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD," read the caption on the post. Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Sumathi in the film, is seen checking the shot on a monitor in one clip. In another one, she is seen chatting with a crew member.

Check out the BTS videos of Deepika Padukone from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD here:

Behind the scenes : Deepika Padukone on the sets of #Kalki2898ADpic.twitter.com/tueyXPTgBC — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) June 28, 2024

Before Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone was seen in the high-octane action film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Last year, Deepika Padukone featured in two films, both were blockbusters. She had an extended cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan. The actress was also seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Deepika will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. Deepika Padukone is also set to star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.