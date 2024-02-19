Crazy Viral: Style Actor Sahil Khan Introduces His 'Beautiful Wife'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sahilkhan)

Sahil Khan, best known for his role in the 2001 film Style, is making waves on social media. The star has announced that he and his girlfriend are now married. Oh, and, fans can't keep calm. In the video, shared on Instagram, Sahil Khan is seen sitting in a golf cart. A few seconds later, he introduces us to his “beautiful wife." It seems that the couple are in the Maldives for a holiday. The video quickly went viral and garnered significant attention from fans online. The side note read, "I am here and This is my baby." It's worth noting that this is Sahil's second marriage. In 2004, Sahil married actress Negar Khan. The two parted ways a year later.

Before this, Sahil Khan and his wife celebrated Valentine's Day in Istanbul, Turkey. Sharing a series of pictures from their travel album, Sahil Khan said, “I am here and This is my Baby. Happy Valentine's Day.”

On February 9, Sahil Khan marked his wife's birthday with an adorable video. Along with the clip on Instagram, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, My Love. Love & Light For You. One Life, One Love.”

Last year, Sahil Khan announced his comeback on Instagram. According to the post, Sahil and Sharman Joshi will be sharing the screen after 20 years in an upcoming film. Sahil shared a collage featuring himself and Sharman Joshi and said, “After huge demand! 20 saal baad apke Chantu aur Bantu phir aa rahe hai eksath #Bollywood main with the writer and the director - Sam Khan absolutely delighted to work under his direction.”

During his break from films, Sahil Khan shared a note regarding how his early success didn't sit well with certain influential figures in Bollywood. He expressed, “Bahut kam logon ke saath zindagi main aesa hota hai ke apni 1st film - Style - ke bad India ke sabse top film magazine ke cover par, do India ke sab se bade superstar ke saath ho. Magar unme se ek superstar ko bohut bura laga [It happens with very few in life that after his/her first film, the actor gets to be on the cover of a top film magazine with two of India's biggest superstars. But one of them took offence.]”

Sahil Khan last appeared in the 2010 film Ramaa: The Saviour.