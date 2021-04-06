Stunning? Check. 'Work In Progress' Manushi Chhillar Looks Like This

Manushi Chhillar shared this photo (courtesy manushi_chhillar)

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is all about her work. Now, she has allowed us to take a look at her "Work In Progress" look. The monochromatic image features Manushi getting her makeup done with wet, pulled back hair. There is only one word to describe this frame -- "stunning". While one artist is working on her face and another fixing her hair, the actor looks calm, collected and extremely stylish. Fans reacted to the image by calling her "gorgeous" and flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Just a few days ago, Manushi shared another picture from the sets of a shoot, where she is seen with her entourage. In this image, a visibly cheery Manushi is sitting in front of her dressing table, surrounded by bright lights, and a team is working on her hair and makeup. Manushi captioned this photo, "Work Mode."

She then shared a behind-the-scenes montage. Sporting an all-black look, the model was the definition of all things cool.

In addition to the behind-the-scenes images, the model, who bagged the Miss World title in 2017, has also been treating us to pictures from her latest photoshoots. Take a look.

The stunning pictures have only made fans more impatient. They want to see the beauty queen on the big screen. Manushi will be making her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, a biopic on the ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi will be portraying the role of Princess Sanyogita in the film. The film is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.