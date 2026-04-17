<i>Street Fighter</i> Trailer: Vidyut Jamwal, Jason Momoa And Noah Centineo Pack A Punch In Explosive Reboot

The wave of video game adaptations in Hollywood shows no signs of slowing down, with studios continuing to tap into popular gaming franchises for the big screen.

Following the success of A Minecraft Movie, which performed strongly at the global box office, and the ongoing theatrical run of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, attention is now shifting to another iconic title - Street Fighter.

The makers of the upcoming action film have released its first trailer, offering audiences a glimpse into the cinematic adaptation of Street Fighter.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film aims to capture the spirit of the original games through stylised action, familiar characters, and a nostalgic tone.

Familiar Fighters And Classic Elements

The trailer introduces several well-known characters from the franchise, including Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken Masters, Guile and Balrog. It also features signature elements such as the iconic "Hadouken" move and visual cues inspired by the arcade era. The film marks the Hollywood debut of actor Vidyut Jamwal.

Set in the early 1990s, the story revolves around Ryu and Ken, who are pulled back into combat after Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament.

What begins as a fighting competition gradually unfolds into a deeper conspiracy that forces the characters to confront both external threats and personal conflicts.

The trailer emphasises high-energy fight sequences, exaggerated stunts, and a mix of action and humour elements that closely mirror the over-the-top style of the games.

It also hints at several references and callbacks aimed at longtime fans, including classic match-ups and visual nods.

Background

The film stars Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Vidyut Jamwal as Dhalsim and Callina Liang as Chun-Li.

Jason Momoa takes on the role of Blanka, while the broader ensemble includes Curtis Jackson and David Dastmalchian, among others.

Street Fighter is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 16, 2026.