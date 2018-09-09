Stree Box Office Collection Day 9: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Continues To 'Dazzle,' Earns Rs 72.41 Crore

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Stree. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights Stree earned Rs 7.63 crore on Saturday Stree has been directed by Amar Kaushik Stree is a horror-comedy

Seems like there is no looking back for Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy Stree as it has managed to collect Rs 72.41 crore within nine days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Mr Adarsh mentioned that the film "gathered speed on Saturday" as it garnered Rs 7.63 crore. According to Mr Adarsh, the film is likely to witness growth in its business on Sunday as well. Reporting of the film's box office performance, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Stree continues to dazzle. Gathers speed on Saturday... Growth on Sat [vis-a-vis Fri]: 73.80%... Expectedly, Sun should score higher numbers... [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr. Total: Rs 72.41 cr. India biz."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#Stree continues to dazzle... Gathers speed on Sat... Growth on Sat [vis-a-vis Fri]: 73.80%... Expectedly, Sun should score higher numbers... [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr. Total: 72.41 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2018

In his previous tweet, Taran Adarsh had predicted a growth in the film's business on Saturday. He also mentioned that the film's performance took a slight dip on Friday as it managed to collect merely Rs 4.39 crore. However, it "withstood opposition" from other Bollywood films like Laila Majnu and Paltan, which released on Friday.

#Stree withstands the opposition from new Hindi releases... Expected to witness big growth on Sat + Sun... Should cross 75 cr on Sun [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr. Total: 64.78 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2018

Stree opened to largely positive reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Stree plays an unwavering hand in demonstrating that dread can be unbridled fun when it serves a larger thematic purpose. Go watch this spine-tingling film. It is completely madcap but there is method in its manic madness."

Stree is a horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is set against the backdrop of a small town named Chanderi. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Vijay Raaz and Flora Saini.