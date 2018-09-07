Stree Box Office Collection Day 7: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Film Hits A 'Lottery'

Still from Stree (courtesy YouTube)

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's new film Stree is performing really well at the box office. At the end of its first week, Stree recorded a box office collection of Rs 60 crore and is very much counting, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The horror-comedy took off with an opening day collection of Rs 6.83 crore with its numbers gradually increasing over the weekend and then dipping as the week progressed: "Stree is remarkable in Week 1... Day-wise biz is an eye-opener... East, West, North, South - this film is a winner... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 14.57 cr, Mon 9.70 cr, Tue 6.37 cr, Wed 6.55 cr, Thu 5.50 cr. Total: Rs 60.39 cr [1950 screens]. India biz," Mr Adarsh shared on Instagram.

Now, whether Stree will join the league of 100 crore movies (such as "Padmaavat", Baaghi 2 and Gold) or not depends on the film's performance on the second weekend. "Will Stree cross 100 cr? Much depends on how it fares in Weekend 2... While the film is holding on to a good number of screens in Week 2 [Week 1: 1950; Week 2: 1770] the trending is superb, it should deliver strong numbers in Week 2 as well... India biz," Mr Adarsh added.

100 crore or not, Stree has already recovered most of the invested sum from "non-theatrical" income, wrote Mr Adarsh: "Irrespective for it's *lifetime biz*, Stree is a lottery for its investors... The mid-sized film has already recovered a substantial chunk of investment from non-theatrical avenues, while the all-India theatrical biz is an added bonus."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree's storyline is rather interesting - the film is set in a town named Chanderi, which is plagued with the mysterious disappearances of men. Rajkummar plays a lovelorn tailor while Shraddha has been cast in the role of a mysterious character, who is suspected to be the reason behind the disappearances.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "The quality of the performances that Kaushik extracts from his actors lends Stree infectious flounce. Rajkummar Rao is terrific. Whether he is flummoxed, frightened or simply going along with the flow, he delivers with minimum apparent effort. Shraddha Kapoor is suitably icy as the enigmatic woman who traipses into the protagonist's life and sets off the tremors.