Stree Box Office Collection Day 3: Shraddha Kapoor's Film 'Wreaks Havoc At Ticket Counters,' At Over 31 Crore So Far

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree has managed to collect Rs 31.26 crore within three days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film performed exceptionally well at the box office on Sunday as it collected Rs 13.57 crore. In his tweet, Mr Adarsh mentioned how the horror-comedy performed well at not only at multiplexes but also on single screens. He tweeted, "All estimations and calculations go for a toss...Stree wreaks havoc at ticket counters... Multiplexes, single screens, metros, mass circuits - this one has worked across the board... Fri 6.82 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 13.57 cr. Total:Rs 31.26 cr. India biz."

All estimations and calculations go for a toss... #Stree wreaks havoc at ticket counters... Multiplexes, single screens, metros, mass circuits - this one has worked across the board... Fri 6.82 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 13.57 cr. Total:31.26 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2018

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh mentioned that despite being a non-holiday release, Stree managed to perform well at the box office and that a major portion of its success could be attributed to its content. "Timing the release of a movie during festivals / holidays does not guarantee success... Deliver qualitative content and non-holidays will turn into a festival for investors," read an excerpt from his tweet.

What's common between #Baahubali2, #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Sanju and #Stree? Non-holiday releases... Timing the release of a movie during festivals / holidays does not guarantee success... Deliver qualitative content and non-holidays will turn into a festival for investors. pic.twitter.com/CNKyXwn28s — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2018

In his previous tweet, Taran Adarsh had mentioned that the film had a "superb" start at the box office and wrote: "When numbers do the talking... Stree surpasses the expectations and estimations and posts a superb number on Day 1." He even predicted that the film's business is "expected to multiply over the weekend."

When numbers do the talking... #Stree surpasses the expectations and estimations and posts a SUPERB number on Day 1... Biz is expected to multiply over the weekend... Fri 6.82 cr. India biz... Hugely positive word of mouth has translated into BO numbers. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2018

The film opened to largely positive reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: Stree plays an unwavering hand in demonstrating that dread can be unbridled fun when it serves a larger thematic purpose. Go watch this spine-tingling film. It is completely madcap but there is method in its manic madness."

Stree is a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik. The film also features Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Raaz.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra's Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which also opened in theaters on Friday, has managed to collect merely Rs 6.25 crore as of now, reported Box Office India.