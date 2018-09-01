Stree Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Gets A 'Superb' Start, Earns Rs 6.82 Crore

"Stree surpasses the expectations and estimations and posts a superb number on Day 1," wrote Taran Adarsh

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Stree. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Stree clashed with Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the box office
  2. Stree has been directed by Amar Kaushik
  3. Stree is a horror-comedy

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree had a "superb" start at the box office as it managed to collect Rs 6.82 crore on its opening day, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Mr Adarsh mentioned that the horror-comedy is likely to witness growth over the weekend and wrote: "When numbers do the talking... Stree surpasses the expectations and estimations and posts a superb number on Day 1... Biz is expected to multiply over the weekend." According to Taran Adarsh, the film's impressive performance at the box office can be attributed to "positive word of mouth."

Stree opened to largely positive reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Stree plays an unwavering hand in demonstrating that dread can be unbridled fun when it serves a larger thematic purpose. Go watch this spine-tingling film. It is completely madcap but there is method in its manic madness."

Stree is a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also features Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Raaz.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra's Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which also opened in theaters on Friday, managed to earn merely Rs 1.75 crore, reports Box office India. The film opened to negative reviews and film critic, Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "You do not need to subject yourself to its surfeit of action, comedy and melodrama unless you are an inveterate fan of the Deols, collectively or individually."

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Seis a comedy film, featuring father-son trio Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The film has been directed by Navaniat Singh and it is the third installment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana series.

