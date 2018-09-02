Stree Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 17.69 Crore, Big 'Growth' Expected On Sunday

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Stree (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree is witnessing overwhelming response at the box office and the numbers are proof. Stree has raked in Rs 10.87 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), pushing its grand total to Rs 17.69 crore, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Rajkummar Rao's film is also expected to show "further growth" on Day 3 (Sunday). "Stree catches speed and hits double digits on Day 2. The low costs and high theatrical returns makes it a big success... Expect further growth on Day 3. Eyes Rs 30 cr [+/-] weekend. Friday Rs 6.82 crore, Saturday 10.87 crore. Total: Rs 17.69 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh wrote.

According to Box Office India report, Stree is set to emerge as a "hit" since it has witnessed 50% growth on Day 2. "Stree is set to emerge a huge HIT as the film has grown around 50% on Saturday. This sort of growth comes for many films but the importance is that growth has come in areas which sometime struggle for big growth on Saturday and it is from a good first day level," the Box Office India report stated.

#Stree catches speed and hits double digits on Day 2... The low costs and high theatrical returns makes it a BIG SUCCESS... Expect further growth on Day 3... Eyes Rs 30 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 6.82 cr, Sat 10.87 cr. Total: Rs 17.69 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2018

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree opened to positive reviews from critics as well as audience. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Stree is a tour de force enlivened enormously by solid contributions from each and every technical department and the superlative turns from the principal actors. The cast is led admirably well by the splendid Rajkummar Rao and that man for all seasons who invariably seems to be a step ahead of the demands of the screenplay - the magnificently malleable Pankaj Tripathi.

Rajkummar Rao's Stree clashed with Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se at the box office. The film starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol earned Rs 1.50-1.75 crore (net).