Stop Scrolling And Help Shanaya Kapoor Find The Right Song For Her Swimsuit Pics

Shanaya Kapoor, already a star on Instagram, is quickly becoming the queen of catchy captions. If you were having a dull Wednesday, trust Shayana to spruce it up with her monochrome photos. On Instagram, she bundled up two of her favourite black and white photos from a recent photoshoot into an album. Talking about the feels she gets looking at the photos, Shanaya wrote she's at a loss for words but a song might help: "Can't explain, but I'll find a song that can." Shanaya sports a solid colour swimsuit in the photos, styled with a patterned long coat. Her hair is let lose in soft waves and the only accessories she needed were hose expressions.

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor's photos here:

Meanwhile, the comments' section was flooded with comments, cheering for Shanaya. Her bestie Navya Nanda Naveli could only write an "Oh" while Shanaya's cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor handed her the "superstar" tag. Shanaya's mom Maheep Kapoor was all heart for the looks:

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Actors Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are her cousins. Shanaya recently announced the big news about her Bollywood debut - she is all set to be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which has previously introduced the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.

Shanaya made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019. She has also already joined Bollywood but not as an actor but as an assistant director for Netflix release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya also featured in bits and pieces on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.