<i>KGF 2</i> Star Srinidhi Shetty Reacts To Rs 7-8 Crore Remuneration Buzz

Srinidhi Shetty became a well known face after playing the female lead in Yash's hit film series KGF. Her success then led to rumours about the amount she charges for a movie. Reports claimed that the actor asks for Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore per film, but she has now denied these claims.

Srinidhi pointed out that she had acted only in a few films and questioned why she'd demand such a fee. She also made it clear that earning money was not the main reason behind her film choices. According to the actor, she could have worked in many more movies over the past few years if money had been her only goal.

She wants to choose projects with strong stories and meaningful roles.

Speaking to NTv Telugu, Srinidhi Shetty explained, “After the success of the 'KGF' films, they say that I am asking for Rs 7 to Rs 8 crore. I have acted in few films so far. When that is the case, how can I ask for such a huge amount as remuneration? So, it is just a rumour.”

“If earning money was my only goal, I could have acted in 30 to 40 films over the last few years. But I do not sign films just for money. I give priority to good stories and quality characters.”

Srinidhi Shetty has said that she is open to try different types of films and does not want to limit herself to one kind of role. However, she will not agree to do anything that makes her feel uncomfortable. She believes that every actor has their own way of choosing films and what works for one person may not work for another.

If she is not happy with a role or song, she feels she cannot give her best performance. The actor does not want to work on a project while feeling unsure or uncomfortable. She said she tells the filmmakers clearly what she can and cannot do before accepting a film. After that, the final decision is left to the makers.

Last seen in Nani's Hit 3 back in 2025, Srinidhi Shetty will next be seen in Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 - Ak 47, alongside Venkatesh, Nivetha Pethuraj and Nara Rohit.

Also Read: Srinidhi Shetty On Losing Sita's Role In Ramayana To Sai Pallavi: "I Feel She Is A Great Choice"