Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 1: Opening Day Report Card For Rajkummar Rao's Film

A still from Srikanth. (courtesy: YouTube)

Rajkummar Rao's film Srikanth hit theatres on May 11. The movie marked its opening day with a decent collection at the domestic box office. As per a Sacnilk report, the biopic garnered Rs 2.25 crore on its first day. Srikanth is based on the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The movie narrates the struggles of his life, how he built an empire, and offered employment opportunities to specially abled individuals. Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role in the film. Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, also features Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Ahead of Srikanth release, Rajkummar Rao shared how the movie pushed him out of his comfort zone. In an interview with PTI, the star shared, “I love challenges. And, something that scares me excites me even more. And 'Srikanth' did that to me. I've never played a visually impaired man before. I didn't know if I would be able to do it. But that's the fun where you push yourself out of your comfort zone. There was so much research that had to be done. Whenever I get an opportunity like that, I totally cherish it."

Meanwhile, in his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Srikanth 3 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Srikanth tells the remarkable story of a young man endowed with exceptional vision and tenacity but does not shy away from pointing to the delicate junctures in Srikanth Bolla's life when he comes precariously close to letting his self-confidence turn into a degree of arrogance and success into streaks of insouciance.”

“These moments of weakness trigger friction with the handful of key people in his life, including his girlfriend Swathi (Alaya F), a medical student who connects with him on social media before meeting him in person on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where Srikanth enrolls as a full scholarship student,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Srikanth marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F.