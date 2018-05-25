Sridevi's Death Taught Nagarjuna To 'Appreciate Loved Ones More' "I still can't believe she is gone. Life is so unpredictable," Nagarjuna said

Sridevi's sudden death left not just her fans but the entire film fraternity in utter shock. South superstar Nagarjuna, who postponed the promotional work of his new film after Sridevi's death, said that the Sridevi-shaped hole in his life has turned out to be a major life lesson for him. The actor said that Sridevi's tragic end has made him value his loved ones more, according to an IANS report. "I still can't believe she is gone. Life is so unpredictable. The suddenness of Sridevi's death has made me appreciate my loved ones more. It's important to live every moment positively and beautifully," Nagarjuna said.Nagarjuna, who featured with Sridevi in films likeand, said that the actress' contribution to both Hindi and Telugu industry is immense. "She was equally important to Hindi and south cinema. Her contribution to cinema in the south - whether it was Malayalam, Telugu or Tamil, cannot be undermined. In Telugu, I can vouch for her professionalism and talent. Sridevi could do anything," added the actor.Nagarjuna revealed that he admired Sridevi's sense of "professionalism" as well. Nagarjuna said: "Her level of professionalism was to be seen to be believed. When she did Ram Gopal Varma'swith me, she was full of fun and enjoyment in front of the camera. The minute it was switched off she went back into her shell. She was an astonishing artiste. I will miss her for as long as I work."The actress, who had a five-decade long impressive career, debuted on the silver screen as a child artiste. She starred in Tamil filmat the age of four. Her entry in to Bollywood was marked by blockbuster romance film. The actress went into a hiatus of fifteen years afterand made a fitting comeback in Bollywood within 2012. In 2013, she received Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award. Sridevi was also posthumously honoured with the National Award for her last film Mom Sridevi died at the age of 54 - she accidentally drowned in a hotel bathtub in Dubai. The actress had also filmed a cameo for Shah Rukh Khan's, which is set to release later this year.(With IANS inputs)