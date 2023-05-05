Sreenivas Bellamkonda On Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Allu Arjun: 'They Have Seen Me Since Childhood'

- Sreenivas Bellamkonda shared this image. (courtesy: sreenivasbellamkonda)

Sreenivas Bellamkonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Chatrapathi. The film is a remake of the 2005 superhit Telugu movie of the same name, which featured Prabhas. It was directed by SS Rajamouli. Sreenivas Bellamkonda is quite busy with the promotion campaigns. Now, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor has opened up about his equation with Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Sreenivas Bellamkonda said that he has known Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun since childhood and they “were very close”. He said, “I used to be very close to them in my childhood. Even now, we are very close. I know everybody very very well. Whenever I meet them they greet me so well…It's because they have seen me since childhood.”

Sreenivas Bellamkonda was also asked if there is any specific reason behind the distance in their friendship. He said, “Everyone is busy. I am also busy with my own process. Once in a while when we meet, we are very close.”

Sreenivas Bellamkonda added that his dad Bellamkonda Suresh gave Jr NTR his “biggest blockbuster”. “My dad has produced three films of Jr NTR. I think Jr NTR's biggest blockbuster was given by my dad. It was Aadi.” The film was released in 2002. He added that Aadi was also V. V. Vinayak's directorial debut.

When asked if he has ever reached out to Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun during the tough phase in his career, Sreenivas Bellamkonda added, “No, I don't like to take favours. I wanted to carve a path on my own. I have confidence in myself. And, I always think that I will make it.”

Sreenivas Bellamkonda's Chatrapathi is also produced by his father. The film, directed by V. V. Vinayak, will release on May 12.