Viral: When Sreenivas Bellamkonda Met 'Powerhouse' Ranveer Singh - See Pic

Sreenivas Bellamkonda shared this image. (courtesy: sreenivasbellamkonda)

South star Sreenivas Bellamkonda, who is preparing for his Bollywood debut with the official remake of SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster Chatrapathi, met the “powerhouse” of Hindi cinema recently. Any guesses? Yes, we are talking about Ranveer Singh, who is known for his lively and energetic personality. Sreenivas Bellamkonda, on Tuesday, posted a photo of himself and Ranveer Singh with an apt caption. The duo are seen posing for the camera – Ranveer in a black tee and dark brown pants while Sreenivas in a blue T-shirt and black jeans. Sharing the picture, the south star wrote: “Met the powerhouse, Ranveer Singh.” His Tweet got a heartwarming reply from the 83 actor himself. Ranveer commented: “Nice to meet you bro. All the best.”

The Hindi remake of Prabhas' Chatrapathi, starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda in the lead role, has been produced by Jayantilal Gada under Pen Studios. More about the film later. First, see Ranveer Singh's viral photo with Sreenivas Bellamkonda.

❤️???????????????? nice to meet you bro. All the best! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 21, 2023

Sreenivas Bellamkonda shared the same photo with Ranveer Singh on his Instagram profile too. However, this time, his post also included Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde and boxing champion Vijender Singh among others. The actor captioned the photo: “Met the stalwarts.”

On the work front, the yet-to-be-titled Hindi debut film of Sreenivas Bellamkonda is being directed by VV Vinayak. It has been majorly shot in Hyderabad and is expected to release this year.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The filmmaker recently wrapped the shooting schedule of the family drama. Sharing a bunch of pictures featuring Ranveer, Alia Bhatt, A family drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi from the film's set, KJo wrote a touching note about making his seventh film as a director.

An excerpt from his post read: “It's been 7 years since I directed a film… I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote (something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be released on July 28.