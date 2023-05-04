Sreenivas Bellamkonda On Rumours That He Is Dating Rashmika Mandanna: 'Absolutely Baseless'

Sreenivas clicked with Rashmika. (courtesy: team_bellamkondasreenivas)

After receiving love and appreciation for his work in the Telugu film industry, actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda is all set to make his debut in Bollywood. He will be seen in the remake of the 2005 superhit Telugu movie Chatrapathi which originally featured superstar Prabhas. As part of the promotions for the film – titled Chatrapathi in Hindi as well – the actor was asked about his rumoured relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. Rumours of the two stars dating began after they were spotted together at the airport and a few events. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sreenivas Bellamkonda said that he doesn't know how these rumours emerged in the first place. “I think it's absolutely baseless because we were just good friends and we actually bumped into each other at the airport. We both are from Hyderabad and we keep coming to Mumbai. So, it's almost like we keep bumping into each other so many times but it's hardly once or twice they have seen us coming out of the airport. That's about it,” he said, denying all rumours of a relationship.

In the same interaction, he also praised Rashmika Mandanna for her warmth and positivity. When asked about one thing he wants to tell Rashmika, Sreenivas said, “Always be that energetic person, always bring that energy. Whenever she is in a room, she brings a lot of energy. She's such a vibrant person. I think she should not lose that.”

Several weeks ago, an image of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Ranveer Singh went viral on social media. Sharing the image, Sreenivas wrote, “Met the powerhouse, Ranveer Singh." The tweet received a heartfelt response from Ranveer, who commented, "It was nice meeting you, bro. All the best."

Sreenivas Bellamkonda is known for his work in films such as Alludu Seenu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Saakshyam, Kavacham and Dhira, among others. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.