Spot Saif Ali Khan In This Pic Of Kareena Kapoor 'Pouting While He Works Out'

Kareena Kapoor has many talents, one of which is her exceptional pouting skills and she knows it. In her Instagram stories on Saturday, the 40-year-old actress shared a glimpse of her weekend routine and needless to say it involves working out and pouting. That's so Kareena Kapoor. However, this time, the work out is being done by Saif Ali Khan while Kareena took the time out to post a selfie of her pouting self. In Kareena's photo, there's a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan in the backdrop, sweating it out on the treadmill. "Pouting while he works out," Kareena captioned her photo.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are parents to two sons - Taimur was born in 2016 while they welcomed Jeh in February this year. Kareena Kapoor often shares glimpses of her post-pregnancy work out diaries. About getting back in shape, she recently wrote: "Getting there each day at a time...with my trainer." On International Yoga Day, Kareena wrote about her postpartum yoga routine and said: "Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I'm slowly and steadily getting back at it."

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has a work out partner in son Taimur. Here, take a look:

Kareena Kapoor recently launched her new book - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, which is all about both her pregnancy experiences. In terms of films, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months. Kareena also has Karan Johar's much awaited period piece Takht in her line-up.