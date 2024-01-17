Spot Little Ananya Panday In Pics Shared By Mom Bhavana On Her 26th Wedding Anniversary

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: bhavanapandeyMessa)

Bhavana Pandey completed 26 years of marriage to husband Chunky Panday on Wednesday. To mark the special occasion, the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star treated her Instafam to some lovely old and new pictures with her husband and daughters Ananya and Rysa. Sharing some throwback pictures with her daughters and husband, Bhavana Pandey wrote, "It's been 26 Years ! Happy Anniversary, Love you Chunky Panday." Bhavana's friends from the film fraternity flooded her comment section with anniversary wishes. Her dear friend Seema Sajdeh wrote, "Happy anniversary guys." Neha Dhupia wrote, "Wow! Happy happy happy anniversary you two."

It was a mini reunion of sorts in Mumbai last week as the fabulous wives Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari got together to attend at celebrity designer Nandita Mahtani's fashion show. It so happened that Nandita Mahtani, who completed 20 years in the fashion industry, celebrated the occasion by organizing a fashion show in Mumbai last week for her industry friends. The party was attended by Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey along with her younger daughter Rysa and bffs Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh. Missing from the frame was however her friend Maheep Kapoor, who was attending the screening of her husband Sanjay Kapoor's upcoming film Merry Christmas on the same night. Sharing some inside pictures from the event with her friends, actor Fardeen Khan and Orry, Bhavana wrote, "20 years back I wore a @nanditamahtanilabel for the first time when I was pregnant with rysa and now attending @nanditamahtani show with her and both of us wearing your designs !!! This is special !!! Congratulations N love and bestest wishes always."

Maheep, Seema, Bhavana and Neelam featured in the two seasons of Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.